The CFO & Secretary of Vertex Energy is Exercising Options

On September 24 it was reported that the CFO & Secretary of Vertex Energy (VTNR – Research Report), Chris Carlson, exercised options to buy 100,000 VTNR shares at $2.75 a share, for a total transaction value of $275K. The options were close to expired and Chris Carlson retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Chris Carlson’s holding in the company by 12.11% to a total of $5.01 million. In addition to Chris Carlson, one other VTNR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Vertex Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.19 million and GAAP net loss of -$19,762,814. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.37 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.32 and a one-year low of $0.40. VTNR’s market cap is $331 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.60.

Starting in March 2021, VTNR received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Vertex Energy has been neutral according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chris Carlson’s trades have generated a -52.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Vertex Energy, Inc. engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil division engaged in operations across the entire used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement, and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining & Marketing division engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into value end products, and selling these products to customers, as well as related transportation and storage activities. The Recovery division engages in the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams. This division also provides industrial dismantling, demolition, decommissioning, investment recovery and marine salvage services in industrial facilities. The company was founded by Benjamin P. Cowart on May 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.