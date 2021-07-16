The CFO of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Wintrust Financial (WTFC – Research Report), David Stoehr, sold shares of WTFC for $294.2K.

Based on Wintrust Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $446 million and quarterly net profit of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $374 million and had a net profit of $62.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.85 and a one-year low of $37.28. Currently, Wintrust Financial has an average volume of 344.97K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.00, reflecting a -13.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wintrust Financial has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.