The CFO of Winmark is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO of Winmark (WINA – Research Report), Anthony Ishaug, exercised options to buy 3,844 WINA shares at $31.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $119.9K. The options were close to expired and Anthony Ishaug retained stocks.

Following Anthony Ishaug’s last WINA Buy transaction on February 05, 2014, the stock climbed by 68.6%. This recent transaction increases Anthony Ishaug’s holding in the company by 18.09% to a total of $3.64 million.

Based on Winmark’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.6 million and quarterly net profit of $7.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.33 million and had a net profit of $7.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $215.00 and a one-year low of $115.00. WINA’s market cap is $530 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.40.

The insider sentiment on Winmark has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Winmark Corp. franchises five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise; and also provides consulting and advisory services to new and emerging franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in franchising retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise.The Leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corp. and Wirth Business Credit, Inc. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.