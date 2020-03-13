The CFO of VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of VSE (VSEC – Research Report), Thomas Loftus, bought shares of VSEC for $50.23K.

Following this transaction Thomas Loftus’ holding in the company was increased by 2.95% to a total of $1.77 million. In addition to Thomas Loftus, one other VSEC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on VSE’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $195 million and quarterly net profit of $10 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $181 million and had a net profit of $9.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.14 and a one-year low of $20.52. VSEC’s market cap is $233.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.33.

The insider sentiment on VSE has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment supplies vehicle parts.