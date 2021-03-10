The CFO of Viad (NYSE: VVI) is Selling Shares

On March 9, the CFO of Viad (VVI – Research Report), Ellen Ingersoll, sold shares of VVI for $459.1K.

This is Ingersoll’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.44 and a one-year low of $11.25. VVI’s market cap is $908 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.40. Currently, Viad has an average volume of 125.39K.

The insider sentiment on Viad has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.