The CFO of Urban One is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO of Urban One (UONE – Research Report), Peter Thompson, exercised options to sell 445,682 UONE shares at $1.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.53M.

Following Peter Thompson’s last UONE Sell transaction on April 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.8%. In addition to Peter Thompson, 7 other UONE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $54.16 and a one-year low of $0.95.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $27.13M worth of UONE shares and purchased $554.7K worth of UONE shares. The insider sentiment on Urban One has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.