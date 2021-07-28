The CFO of Uranium Energy (NYSE MKT: UEC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Uranium Energy (UEC – Research Report), Pat Obara, sold shares of UEC for $138.4K.

In addition to Pat Obara, 7 other UEC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Pat Obara’s last UEC Sell transaction on April 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UEC’s market cap is $508 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -25.70. The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $0.82.

The insider sentiment on Uranium Energy has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.