The CFO of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of UFP Industries (UFPI – Research Report), Michael R. Cole, sold shares of UFPI for $540.7K.

Following Michael R. Cole’s last UFPI Sell transaction on March 02, 2021, the stock climbed by 16.4%. In addition to Michael R. Cole, one other UFPI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on UFP Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and quarterly net profit of $62.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $998 million and had a net profit of $37.74 million. The company has a one-year high of $85.30 and a one-year low of $33.79. Currently, UFP Industries has an average volume of 428.05K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.50, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on UFP Industries has been neutral according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael R. Cole’s trades have generated a -5.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. operates as a holding company whose subsidiaries supply three robust markets: Retail, Construction and Industrial. It operates through the following segments: North, South, West, All Other, and Corporate. The All Other segment consists of alternative materials, international, idX, and corporate business units. The Corporate segment represents allocated administrative costs, and certain incentive compensation expense. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.