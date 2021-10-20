The CFO of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of Truist Financial (TFC – Research Report), Daryl Bible, sold shares of TFC for $6.7M.

Following Daryl Bible’s last TFC Sell transaction on January 25, 2017, the stock climbed by 22.5%. In addition to Daryl Bible, one other TFC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.70 and a one-year low of $40.05. TFC’s market cap is $83.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.30.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.90, reflecting a -6.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.14M worth of TFC shares and purchased $7.98M worth of TFC shares. The insider sentiment on Truist Financial has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daryl Bible’s trades have generated a -5.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Truist Financial Corporation was formed in December 2019 following the merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks. It is the sixth largest commercial bank in the United States. The firm has three operating business segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth (CB&W), Corporate and Commercial Banking (C&CB) and Insurance Holdings (IH). The CB&W unit offers retail community banking, wealth, mortgage banking and dealer retail services. Under the C&CB division, it provides services such as corporate, investment and commercial community banking. The IH segment offers property and casualty insurance, life insurance surety coverage, employee benefits, title insurance, commercial and retail insurance premium finance.