The CFO of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Truist Financial (TFC – Research Report), Daryl Bible, bought shares of TFC for $3.83M.

This recent transaction increases Daryl Bible’s holding in the company by 39.37% to a total of $22.59 million. Following Daryl Bible’s last TFC Buy transaction on January 25, 2017, the stock climbed by 22.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $62.70 and a one-year low of $40.05. TFC’s market cap is $83.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.30.

Six different firms, including Bank of America Securities and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.90, reflecting a -6.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.14M worth of TFC shares and purchased $7.98M worth of TFC shares. The insider sentiment on Truist Financial has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Truist Financial Corporation was formed in December 2019 following the merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks. It is the sixth largest commercial bank in the United States. The firm has three operating business segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth (CB&W), Corporate and Commercial Banking (C&CB) and Insurance Holdings (IH). The CB&W unit offers retail community banking, wealth, mortgage banking and dealer retail services. Under the C&CB division, it provides services such as corporate, investment and commercial community banking. The IH segment offers property and casualty insurance, life insurance surety coverage, employee benefits, title insurance, commercial and retail insurance premium finance.