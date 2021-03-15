The CFO of TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of TFS Financial (TFSL – Research Report), Paul Huml, bought shares of TFSL for $444.3K.

This recent transaction increases Paul Huml’s holding in the company by 25.25% to a total of $2.63 million. Following Paul Huml’s last TFSL Buy transaction on September 16, 2015, the stock climbed by 7.9%.

Based on TFS Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $80.2 million and quarterly net profit of $25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.12 million and had a net profit of $25.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.64 and a one-year low of $12.65. Currently, TFS Financial has an average volume of 86.90K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $578.8K worth of TFSL shares and purchased $444.3K worth of TFSL shares. The insider sentiment on TFS Financial has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.