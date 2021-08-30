The CFO of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of Steel Dynamics (STLD – Research Report), Theresa Wagler, sold shares of STLD for $1.54M.

Following Theresa Wagler’s last STLD Sell transaction on June 04, 2018, the stock climbed by 25.5%. In addition to Theresa Wagler, one other STLD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Steel Dynamics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $702 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.09 billion and had a net profit of $75.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.37 and a one-year low of $28.31. STLD’s market cap is $14.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.83, reflecting a -8.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Steel Dynamics has been negative according to 109 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting. The Metals Recycling Operations segment provides an array of both ferrous and non-ferrous scrap recycling, scrap management, transportation, and brokerage products and services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment offers steel joists, girders, and steel deck, including specialty deck. The Other segment comprises of subsidiary operations and certain unallocated corporate accounts. The company was founded by Keith E. Busse, Mark D. Millett, Richard P. Teets and John C. Bates in August 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.