The CFO of Sigmatron International is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO of Sigmatron International (SGMA – Research Report), Linda Frauendorfer, exercised options to sell 4,250 SGMA shares at $3.60 a share, for a total transaction value of $36.3K.

Following Linda Frauendorfer’s last SGMA Sell transaction on May 02, 2014, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sigmatron International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $85.74 million and quarterly net profit of $8.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $900.7K. The company has a one-year high of $12.47 and a one-year low of $2.83. Currently, Sigmatron International has an average volume of 550.77K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SigmaTron International, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. The company was founded in November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL.