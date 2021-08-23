The CFO of Resmed (NYSE: RMD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Resmed (RMD – Research Report), Brett Sandercock, sold shares of RMD for $3.02M.

Following Brett Sandercock’s last RMD Sell transaction on February 29, 2016, the stock climbed by 232.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Resmed’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $876 million and quarterly net profit of $195 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $770 million and had a net profit of $178 million. The company has a one-year high of $287.88 and a one-year low of $165.72. Currently, Resmed has an average volume of 371.87K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $219.45, reflecting a 31.2% upside. Three different firms, including Bank of America Securities and RBC Capital, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1989, California-based ResMed, Inc. is a medical equipment company. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. The company operates through two segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and SaaS (Software as a Service).