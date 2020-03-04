The CFO of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Republic First Bancorp (FRBK – Research Report), Frank Cavallaro, bought shares of FRBK for $13.72K.

This recent transaction increases Frank Cavallaro’s holding in the company by 33.76% to a total of $53.88K. Following Frank Cavallaro’s last FRBK Buy transaction on June 28, 2010, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on Republic First Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $32.11 million and GAAP net loss of $2.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.38 million and had a net profit of $2.16 million. Currently, Republic First Bancorp has an average volume of 465.72K. The company has a one-year high of $6.35 and a one-year low of $2.89.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration & commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit & gift cards, online & mobile banking, merchant services and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.