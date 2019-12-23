The CFO of Primo Water is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Primo Water (PRMW – Research Report), David J. Mills, exercised options to buy 354 PRMW shares at $9.60 a share, for a total transaction value of $3,398. The options were close to expired and David J. Mills retained stocks.

In addition to David J. Mills, 2 other PRMW executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Primo Water’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $86.97 million and quarterly net profit of $2.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $58.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.35 and a one-year low of $9.54. PRMW’s market cap is $433.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 117.51.

Starting in November 2019, PRMW received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Barrington, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Primo Water Corp. is provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers sold. It operates through the following segments: Refill, Exchange and Dispensers.