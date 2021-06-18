The CFO of Parkervision (Other OTC: PRKR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Parkervision (PRKR – Research Report), Cynthia Poehlman, sold shares of PRKR for $31.5K.

Currently, Parkervision has an average volume of 69.02K. PRKR’s market cap is $88.13 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a one-year high of $1.91 and a one-year low of $0.30.

ParkerVision, Inc. engages in the business of wireless technologies. It specializes in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products including its internally developed products. It offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Parker on August 22, 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.