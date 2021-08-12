The CFO of Parkervision (Other OTC: PRKR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Parkervision (PRKR – Research Report), Cynthia Poehlman, bought shares of PRKR for $1,723.

This recent transaction increases Cynthia Poehlman’s holding in the company by 54.06% to a total of $38.29K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Parkervision has an average volume of 39.80K. PRKR’s market cap is $112 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a one-year high of $1.91 and a one-year low of $0.30.

The insider sentiment on Parkervision has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ParkerVision, Inc. engages in the business of wireless technologies. It specializes in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products including its internally developed products. It offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Parker on August 22, 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.