The CFO of OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of OneSpan (OSPN – Research Report), Hoyt Mark Stephen, bought shares of OSPN for $454.2K.

Following this transaction Hoyt Mark Stephen’s holding in the company was increased by 44.93% to a total of $1.17 million. In addition to Hoyt Mark Stephen, one other OSPN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on OneSpan’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $71 million and quarterly net profit of $5.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.8 million and had a net profit of $3.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.54 and a one-year low of $10.89. OSPN’s market cap is $644 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 73.00.

The insider sentiment on OneSpan has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.