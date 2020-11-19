The CFO of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ: NAII) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Natural Alternatives International (NAII – Research Report), Fortin Michael, sold shares of NAII for $14.23K.

In addition to Fortin Michael, 2 other NAII executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Natural Alternatives International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.73 million and quarterly net profit of $2.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.2 million and had a net profit of $96K. The company has a one-year high of $10.80 and a one-year low of $4.75. NAII’s market cap is $66.05 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 144.00.

The insider sentiment on Natural Alternatives International has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Patent and Trademark Licensing segment includes royalty income from its license and supply agreements associated with the sale and use of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.