The CFO of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Nabors Industries (NBR – Research Report), William Restrepo, bought shares of NBR for $143.8K.

This recent transaction increases William Restrepo’s holding in the company by 445.78% to a total of $12.15K.

The company has a one-year high of $4.08 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.