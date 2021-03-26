The CFO of MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of MTBC (MTBC – Research Report), Bill Korn, sold shares of MTBC for $348.6K.

Following Bill Korn’s last MTBC Sell transaction on August 28, 2017, the stock climbed by 7.2%. In addition to Bill Korn, 3 other MTBC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MTBC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $32.04 million and quarterly net profit of $154.9K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.76 million and had a net profit of $332.2K. The company has a one-year high of $13.40 and a one-year low of $4.45. MTBC’s market cap is $128 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.90.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.70, reflecting a -47.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on MTBC has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services. The Practice management segment involves in the management of three medical practices. The company was founded by Mahmud Ul Haq on September 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.