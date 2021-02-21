The CFO of Mohawk (NYSE: MHK) is Selling Shares

On February 19, the CFO of Mohawk (MHK – Research Report), Frank Boykin, sold shares of MHK for $701.8K.

Based on Mohawk’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.64 billion and quarterly net profit of $248 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.42 billion and had a net profit of $265 million. The company has a one-year high of $178.19 and a one-year low of $56.62. Currently, Mohawk has an average volume of 360.16K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.55, reflecting a -4.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Mohawk has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications. The Flooring NA segment includes floor covering product lines, in a broad range of colors, textures, and patterns. The Flooring ROW segment consists of laminate, hardwood flooring, and vinyl flooring products, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, and chipboards. The company was founded on December 22, 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, GA.