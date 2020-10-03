The CFO of Maximus (NYSE: MMS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Maximus (MMS – Research Report), Richard John Nadeau, sold shares of MMS for $298.6K.

Following Richard John Nadeau’s last MMS Sell transaction on November 14, 2016, the stock climbed by 15.3%.

Based on Maximus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $901 million and quarterly net profit of $64.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $731 million and had a net profit of $62.9 million. MMS’s market cap is $4.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.80. Currently, Maximus has an average volume of 253.89K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.00, reflecting a -15.1% downside.

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: Health Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Human Services. The Health Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Human Services segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.