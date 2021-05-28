The CFO of Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX – Research Report), Antonio Delise, bought shares of MKTX for $513.2K.

Following this transaction Antonio Delise’s holding in the company was increased by 17.98% to a total of $13.21 million. This is Delise’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marketaxess Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $195 million and quarterly net profit of $80.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $169 million and had a net profit of $74.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $606.45 and a one-year low of $431.19. Currently, Marketaxess Holdings has an average volume of 548.62K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $538.50, reflecting a -14.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.34M worth of MKTX shares and purchased $1.65M worth of MKTX shares. The insider sentiment on Marketaxess Holdings has been neutral according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties. The firm’s patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker dealers simultaneously and to execute trades with the broker dealer of their choice. The company was founded by Richard M. Mcvey on April 11, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.