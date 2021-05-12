The CFO of Liquidity Services is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Liquidity Services (LQDT – Research Report), Jorge Celaya, exercised options to sell 97,325 LQDT shares at $6.39 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.43M. The options were close to expired and Jorge Celaya disposed stocks.

Following Jorge Celaya’s last LQDT Sell transaction on August 07, 2018, the stock climbed by 18.6%.

Based on Liquidity Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $61.79 million and quarterly net profit of $5.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.14 and a one-year low of $4.72. LQDT’s market cap is $869 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 55.10.

The insider sentiment on Liquidity Services has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; Machinio; and Corporate and Other. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The Corporate and Other segment comprises company’s IronDirect and TruckCenter operations. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.