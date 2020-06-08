The CFO of Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of Lantronix (LTRX – Research Report), Jeremy Whitaker, sold shares of LTRX for $163.8K.

Following Jeremy Whitaker’s last LTRX Sell transaction on November 21, 2011, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

Based on Lantronix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.51 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,216,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.34 million and had a net profit of $857K. Currently, Lantronix has an average volume of 201.26K. The company has a one-year high of $4.42 and a one-year low of $1.58.

The insider sentiment on Lantronix has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lantronix, Inc. engages in the provision of secure data access and management solutions for internet of things. It operates through the following product lines: Internet of Things (loT), Information Technology Management, and Other. The Internet of Things (loT) provides network connectivity, and is designed to enhance the value and utility of machines. The Information Technology Management includes console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products. The Others consists of non-focus or end-of-life products. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.