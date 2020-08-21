The CFO of Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Investar Holding (ISTR – Research Report), Christopher Hufft, bought shares of ISTR for $25.01K.

Following this transaction Christopher Hufft’s holding in the company was increased by 5.66% to a total of $468K. This is Hufft’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Investar Holding’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.42 million and quarterly net profit of $608K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.08 million and had a net profit of $4.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.46 and a one-year low of $8.49. ISTR’s market cap is $150 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.20.

The insider sentiment on Investar Holding has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Investar Holding Corp. operates as a bank holding company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Investar Bank. It offers commercial and retail lending products including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial & industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, auto loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.