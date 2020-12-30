The CFO of Inphi is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO of Inphi (IPHI – Research Report), John Edmunds, exercised options to buy 12,500 IPHI shares at $22.07 a share, for a total transaction value of $275.9K.

Following John Edmunds’ last IPHI Buy transaction on March 03, 2017, the stock climbed by 110.2%. Following this transaction John Edmunds’ holding in the company was increased by 9.49% to a total of $22.65 million.

Based on Inphi’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $181 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,380,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $94.23 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $161.98 and a one-year low of $55.72. Currently, Inphi has an average volume of 352.85K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.80, reflecting a -5.7% downside. Three different firms, including Deutsche Bank and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. The Semiconductor solutions comprises of solutions that address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks; maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments; and enable the rollout of next generation communications, datacenter, and computing infrastructures. The company was founded by Loi Nguyen, Gopal Raghavan, Timothy D. Semones, and Ashok Dhawan in November 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.