The CFO of II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of II-VI (IIVI – Research Report), Mary Jane Raymond, sold shares of IIVI for $12.21K.

Following Mary Jane Raymond’s last IIVI Sell transaction on February 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 23.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on II-VI’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $808 million and quarterly net profit of $82.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $746 million and had a net profit of $51.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $100.44 and a one-year low of $36.04. IIVI’s market cap is $6.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.93, reflecting a -28.2% downside.

Mary Jane Raymond’s trades have generated a -62.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets. It operates through the following three segments: Laser Solutions, Photonics, and Performance Products. The Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name. The Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communications networks and other diverse consumer, life sciences, and commercial applications. The Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications. The company was founded Carl J. Johnson in 1971 and is headquartered in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, PA.