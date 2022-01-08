The CFO of IDT (NYSE: IDT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of IDT (IDT – Research Report), Marcelo Fischer, bought shares of IDT for $746.3K.

This recent transaction increases Marcelo Fischer’s holding in the company by 52.15% to a total of $1.75 million. In addition to Marcelo Fischer, 6 other IDT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on IDT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $370 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,478,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a net profit of $8.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.30 and a one-year low of $11.85. IDT’s market cap is $1.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.78.

The insider sentiment on IDT has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IDT Corp. is a multinational holding company, which engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services, and net2phone-UCaaS. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers; SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and cable telephony. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.