The CFO of Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Hersha Hospitality (HT – Research Report), Ashish Parikh, sold shares of HT for $183.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Hersha Hospitality has an average volume of 417.37K. HT’s market cap is $315 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $6.07, reflecting a 30.5% upside. Three different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Hersha Hospitality has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.