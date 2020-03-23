The CFO of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Gladstone Investment (GAIN – Research Report), Julia Ryan, bought shares of GAIN for $20.43K.

Following this transaction Julia Ryan’s holding in the company was increased by 166.67% to a total of $30.88K. In addition to Julia Ryan, 7 other GAIN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $15.34 and a one-year low of $6.43. GAIN’s market cap is $255.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.73. Currently, Gladstone Investment has an average volume of 259.13K.

The insider sentiment on Gladstone Investment has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses; and seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities.