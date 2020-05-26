The CFO of Genpact (NYSE: G) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Genpact (G – Research Report), Edward Fitzpatrick, bought shares of G for $188.8K.

This recent transaction increases Edward Fitzpatrick’s holding in the company by 2.98% to a total of $6.55 million. Following Edward Fitzpatrick’s last G Buy transaction on February 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on Genpact’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $923 million and quarterly net profit of $85.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $809 million and had a net profit of $60.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.20 and a one-year low of $19.41. G’s market cap is $6.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.57, reflecting a -11.3% downside. Five different firms, including Citigroup and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services, and information outsourcing. It focuses on designing and running intelligent operations and transformation services, which provides digital, consulting and analytics services. The company was founded by Pramod Bhasin in 1997 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.