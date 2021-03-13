The CFO of Gencor (NASDAQ: GENC) is Selling Shares

On March 12, the CFO of Gencor (GENC – Research Report), Eric Mellen, sold shares of GENC for $37.63K.

In addition to Eric Mellen, 3 other GENC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Gencor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.96 million and quarterly net profit of $1.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.03 million and had a net profit of $2.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.75 and a one-year low of $9.38. GENC’s market cap is $230 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 48.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $198.9K worth of GENC shares and purchased $56.32K worth of GENC shares.

Gencor Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and fluid heat transfer systems. The company was founded by Emanuel J. Elliott in 1968 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.