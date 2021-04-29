The CFO of First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of First Industrial Realty (FR – Research Report), Scott Musil, sold shares of FR for $531.8K.

Following Scott Musil’s last FR Sell transaction on February 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.2%. In addition to Scott Musil, one other FR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on First Industrial Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $116 million and quarterly net profit of $62.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a net profit of $40.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.35 and a one-year low of $31.65. Currently, First Industrial Realty has an average volume of 694.69K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.20, reflecting a -4.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on First Industrial Realty has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes warehouse and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.