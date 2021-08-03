The CFO of First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of First Capital (FCAP – Research Report), Chris Frederick, bought shares of FCAP for $38.93K.

Following this transaction Chris Frederick’s holding in the company was increased by 12.89% to a total of $313.1K.

Based on First Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.44 million and quarterly net profit of $2.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.66 million and had a net profit of $2.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.65 and a one-year low of $42.57. FCAP’s market cap is $146 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.20.

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, it offers commercial and business banking services. Its products include loans, credit cards, deposit accounts, treasury management, residential lending, and investments. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.