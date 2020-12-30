The CFO of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Dorchester Minerals (DMLP – Research Report), Leslie Moriyama, bought shares of DMLP for $18.35K.

This recent transaction increases Leslie Moriyama’s holding in the company by 7.22% to a total of $274.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $21.46 and a one-year low of $8.52. DMLP’s market cap is $397 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.00. Currently, Dorchester Minerals has an average volume of 108.41K.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of Royalty Properties and Net Profits Interests. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.