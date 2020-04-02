The CFO of Digital Realty is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Digital Realty (DLR – Research Report), Andrew Power, exercised options to sell 12,500 DLR shares for a total transaction value of $1.75M.

Following Andrew Power’s last DLR Sell transaction on December 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 17.4%. In addition to Andrew Power, 7 other DLR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Digital Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $787 million and quarterly net profit of $336 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $778 million and had a net profit of $51.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $143.61 and a one-year low of $105.00. DLR’s market cap is $34.87 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 59.10.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.29, reflecting a -3.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Digital Realty has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.