The CFO of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ: DHIL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL – Research Report), Thomas Edward Line, sold shares of DHIL for $266.3K.

Following Thomas Edward Line’s last DHIL Sell transaction on April 03, 2017, the stock climbed by 17.5%.

Based on Diamond Hill Investment Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.01 million and quarterly net profit of $13.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.93 million and had a net profit of $1.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $179.35 and a one-year low of $96.01. DHIL’s market cap is $550 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.00.

The insider sentiment on Diamond Hill Investment Group has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.