The CFO of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN – Research Report), William J. Burns, sold shares of CCRN for $201.1K.

Following William J. Burns’ last CCRN Sell transaction on May 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.8%. This is Burns’ first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $332 million and quarterly net profit of $11.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.69 and a one-year low of $5.71. CCRN’s market cap is $738 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.80, reflecting a 0.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cross Country Healthcare has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.