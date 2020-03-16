The CFO of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN – Research Report), William J. Burns, bought shares of CCRN for $6,910.

In addition to William J. Burns, 3 other CCRN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $215 million and GAAP net loss of $1.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $201 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.99 and a one-year low of $6.43. Currently, Cross Country Healthcare has an average volume of 199.52K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold CCRN.

The insider sentiment on Cross Country Healthcare has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search.