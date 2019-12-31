The CFO of Century Casinos is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Century Casinos (CNTY – Research Report), Margaret Stapleton, exercised options to buy 15,000 CNTY shares at $2.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $34.5K.

This recent transaction increases Margaret Stapleton’s holding in the company by 232.52% to a total of $166.7K. Following Margaret Stapleton’s last CNTY Buy transaction on June 20, 2016, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

Based on Century Casinos’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $52.94 million and quarterly net profit of $482K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.56 million and had a net profit of $1.64 million. CNTY’s market cap is $229M and the company has a P/E ratio of 157.61. The company has a one-year high of $10.41 and a one-year low of $6.95.

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company, engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.