The CFO of Burlington Stores is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Burlington Stores (BURL – Research Report), John Crimmins, exercised options to sell 2,799 BURL shares at $15.25 a share, for a total transaction value of $562.9K.

Following John Crimmins’ last BURL Sell transaction on September 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.6%. In addition to John Crimmins, 2 other BURL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $250.89 and a one-year low of $105.67. Currently, Burlington Stores has an average volume of 585.27K. BURL’s market cap is $13.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 303.10.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $231.15, reflecting a -7.6% downside.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.