The CFO of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC – Research Report), Paul L. Davis, bought shares of TCPC for $19.33K.

Following this transaction Paul L. Davis’ holding in the company was increased by 8.57% to a total of $255.3K. Following Paul L. Davis’ last TCPC Buy transaction on December 21, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average volume of 357.62K. TCPC’s market cap is $769.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.15. The company has a one-year high of $14.80 and a one-year low of $12.80.

Paul L. Davis’ trades have generated a 21.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.