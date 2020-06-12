The CFO of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of ATN International (ATNI – Research Report), Justin Benincasa, sold shares of ATNI for $251.6K.

Based on ATN International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $111 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,014,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.64 and a one-year low of $37.01. Currently, ATN International has an average volume of 37.96K.

ATN International, Inc. provides telecommunications services to rural and other under-served markets and geographies in the U.S., Bermuda and the Caribbean. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers. The International Telecom segment caters wireless voice and data service to retail and business customers in Bermuda under the One name, in Guyana under the GT&T name and in the U.S. Virgin Islands under the Viya brand name. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.