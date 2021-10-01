The CFO of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR – Research Report), James Mountain, sold shares of ARR for $364K.

This is Mountain’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions. In addition to James Mountain, 2 other ARR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ARR’s market cap is $896 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a one-year high of $12.56 and a one-year low of $9.33.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $10.65, reflecting a 1.2% upside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.