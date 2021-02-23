The CFO of Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Anterix (ATEX – Research Report), Gray Timothy, bought shares of ATEX for $10.03K.

In addition to Gray Timothy, one other ATEX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.75 and a one-year low of $27.27. ATEX’s market cap is $757 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.00. Currently, Anterix has an average volume of 229.75K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $42.7K worth of ATEX shares and purchased $6.5M worth of ATEX shares. The insider sentiment on Anterix has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gray Timothy’s trades have generated a -15.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anterix, Inc., doing business as Anterix, is a wireless communications company, which engages in the spectrum assets to enable targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. Its products include teamconnect, pdvconnect, and diga-talk plus application. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.