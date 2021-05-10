The CFO of Altra Industrial Motion is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC – Research Report), Christian Storch, exercised options to sell 8,422 AIMC shares at $30.65 a share, for a total transaction value of $563.6K.

Following Christian Storch’s last AIMC Sell transaction on November 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.0%. In addition to Christian Storch, one other AIMC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Altra Industrial Motion’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $472 million and quarterly net profit of $39.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $434 million and had a GAAP net loss of $117 million. The company has a one-year high of $68.05 and a one-year low of $23.01. Currently, Altra Industrial Motion has an average volume of 439.97K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.40, reflecting a -0.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Altra Industrial Motion has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christian Storch’s trades have generated a -9.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.