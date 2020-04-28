The CFO, EVP of Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO, EVP of Cohen & Steers (CNS – Research Report), Matthew Stadler, sold shares of CNS for $1.32M.

Following Matthew Stadler’s last CNS Sell transaction on May 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.7%. In addition to Matthew Stadler, one other CNS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cohen & Steers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $106 million and quarterly net profit of $20.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $94.23 million and had a net profit of $32.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.24 and a one-year low of $33.53. Currently, Cohen & Steers has an average volume of 61.59K.

The insider sentiment on Cohen & Steers has been negative according to 89 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.